Water production and distribution in Saint-Martin: “The prefect brought together the responsible actors” | FAXINFO

Following the disorders in the production and distribution of water which penalized the residents of Saint-Martin for several days, Vincent Berton, Deputy Prefect of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin brought together the President of the Community, the President of the EEASM, and the director of SAUR, on Monday October 30, at the prefecture, to discuss the worrying situation concerning the water supply on the island.

The Prefect underlined the imperative of guaranteeing the security of the electricity supply to the Galisbay factory, highlighting its obsolete nature and its lack of autonomy in the event of disruptions on the network.

The acquisition of a generator, inverters and dehumidifiers should be studied as soon as possible. The State will provide financial support to these institutions as it does regularly. 10,5 million euros over the last 5 years have been dedicated by the State to supporting water infrastructure institutions in Saint-Martin.

