WATER / Strike at SAUR: factory operating at 100% | FAXINFO

Drinking water production in Saint-Martin has been fully restored. Yesterday, the Galisbay plant was operating at 100%, and stocks were being replenished at a satisfactory rate. All neighborhoods are now supplied with water.

Earlier, on December 26, production had resumed at 66% thanks to the restart of a second line in the afternoon, allowing a gradual supply of the network, with an additional delay for areas far from the reservoirs of Mont des Accords and Morne Valois. Despite this progress in the context of the strike, the Galisbay plant remains under reinforced surveillance by the gendarmerie to prevent any incident, in particular the theft of parts previously noted. Complaints filed have multiplied, including the Collectivité and the Medef of Saint-Martin. _Vx

SAUR on-call infoline: 0590 87 97 03

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/eau-greve-a-la-saur-usine-en-fonctionnement-a-100/