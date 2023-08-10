Wednesday Funday at Concordia | FAXINFO

On Wednesday July 26, the Cobraced association welcomed 45 children and several parents to the Concordia sector as part of the Wednesday Funday.

It is with joy and good humor that the team of the association chaired by Audrey Claxton received 45 children, some of whom were accompanied by their parents to offer them a friendly, warm and artistic moment. The associative actors had for the occasion concocted a program which quickly found its audience: drawings, board games and musical instruments to awaken creativity and stimulate the artistic fiber of the youngest. The Cobraced association also made digital tablets available while offering a social welcome to help parents with their administrative procedures. And to delight all these small people who came in large numbers, homemade smoothies that amazed the taste buds of the participants, whether young or old. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/wednesday-funday-a-concordia/