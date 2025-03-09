Women’s Desk Celebrates International Women’s Day 2025: Advocating for Rights, Equality, and Empowerment | Government of Sint Maarten

In honor of International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025, Women’s Desk extends heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all women and girls in Sint Maarten and around the world. This year’s global theme, "For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment," emphasizes the importance of ensuring that every woman and girl enjoys equal rights, opportunities, and the power to shape their own futures.

The 2025 IWD theme coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, a landmark framework adopted in 1995 that continues to guide global efforts toward gender equality. Despite significant progress over the past three decades, challenges persist, and it is imperative to accelerate actions that promote and protect the rights of all women and girls.

Women’s Desk encourages all women to take part in Women’s Month events, which offer opportunities for personal growth, networking, and collective advocacy. Participation not only enriches individual lives but also strengthens the community as a whole.

Together, let’s accelerate action toward a future where all women and girls in Sint Maarten and beyond can thrive in an environment of rights, equality, and empowerment.

For information regarding Women’s Desk, please contact +1-721-520-6291

​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Womens-Desk-Celebrates-International-Women’s-Day-2025-Advocating-for-Rights-Equality-and-Empowerment.aspx