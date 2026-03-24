World Oral Health Day Observed at St. Joseph Primary School | Government of Sint Maarten

​GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), joined the international community in observing World Oral Health Day (WOHD) on Friday, March 20, under the theme “A Happy Mouth is… A Happy Life” with students at the St. Joseph Primary School with second graders.

The students were given vital information on what is necessary for good oral hygiene. They were taught the brushing and flossing technique.

Each child got the opportunity to brush their teeth for two (2) minutes using their individual timer. The book "Melvin the Magnificent Molar," written by Julia Cook & Laura Jana MD, was presented to the school, along with an enlarge tooth mouth model.

Parents and guardians are reminded of the importance of teaching children good oral hygiene habits from an early age. Encouraging children to brush properly and consistently helps lay the foundation for lifelong dental health.

Good oral care practices established in childhood can prevent many common dental problems later in life.

The annual observance highlights the importance of good oral hygiene and reminds the public that maintaining healthy teeth and gums is an essential part of overall health and well-being.

Oral health plays a major role in everyday life. Healthy teeth and gums help people eat properly, speak clearly, smile with confidence, and avoid unnecessary pain and discomfort.

Poor oral hygiene can lead to tooth decay, gum disease, bad breath, and other health complications that may affect a person’s quality of life. CPS is encouraging residents of all ages to make oral care a daily priority and to understand that prevention begins at home.

Brushing your teeth at least twice a day with fluoride toothpaste is one of the most important steps in protecting oral health.

Regular brushing helps remove plague, prevent cavities, and reduce the risk of gum disease. CPS also encourages the public to floss daily, reduce sugary foods and drinks, drink plenty of water, and visit a dentist regularly for check-ups and professional cleanings. These simple habits can make a significant difference in keeping the mouth healthy.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/World-Oral-Health-Day-Observed-at-St-Joseph-Primary-School.aspx