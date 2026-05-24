Youth Vaccination Outreach set for May 27. Check Your Child’s Vaccination Records | Government of Sint Maarten

​Youth Vaccination Outreach set for May 27. Check Your Child’s Vaccination Records

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), through its Youth Health Care Baby Wellness Clinic has a vaccine outreach for members of the community for Wednesday, May 27.

Parents and guardians can bring the children and teenagers to the clinic at the Vineyard Office Park between 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM, Wednesday, May 27. You should also bring along your child’s vaccination record.

For those who would like additional information to verify their child(ren’s) status or would like to make an appointment, you can call 721-542-3003 or message CPS via WhatsApp 721-520-4163.

The vaccine outreach is geared primarily towards children four to nine-years-old who have not yet gotten their vaccine boosters. If parents have missed recent appointments for vaccines, CPS encourages them to make use of this opportunity for children from two months to 17-years-old.

The vaccines that are provided include: DTaP-IPV-Hib (Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, and Poliomyelitis and Haemophilus influenza type B), PCV13 (Pneumococcus Conjugate Vaccine 13-valent), MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella), DT-IPV (Diphtheria, Tetanus and Poliomyelitis), and HPV (Human Papilloma Virus).

Vaccination is essential in preventing a wide range of childhood diseases and significantly reduces the risk of illness, disability, and death.

These include conditions such as cervical cancer, diphtheria, hepatitis B, measles, mumps, pertussis (whooping cough), pneumonia, polio, rotavirus, diarrhea, rubella, and tetanus.

CPS also highlights the importance of the HPV vaccine, which is recommended for girls between the ages of nine and 17. This vaccine offers long-term protection against cervical cancer, one of the leading causes of death among women, making early vaccination a vital preventive measure.

Maintaining routine vaccination coverage is crucial. According to PAHO, gaps in vaccination can leave children vulnerable to preventable diseases such as polio, tetanus, measles, and diphtheria, particularly those with weakened immune systems. Ensuring full immunization not only protects individuals but also strengthens community immunity.

Vaccines remain one of the most effective tools in eliminating childhood diseases. CPS urges parents and guardians to treat vaccination records with the same importance as other essential documents, such as passports or identification, ensuring they are up to date and safely stored.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Youth-Vaccination-Outreach-set-for-May-27-Check-Your-Child-s-Vaccination-Records.aspx