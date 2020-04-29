2020 National Budget approved Unanimously by the House of Parliament | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – In its Public meeting no. 23 of today in the House of Parliament, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, Members of Parliament (MP) voted on two motions presented to Parliament and an amendment to the draft National Ordinance Budget 2020.

Motion 1 presented by Member of Parliament Solange Duncan was approved with 12 votes for and 3 votes against.

Motion 1 resolves to:

-Request the Minister of Finance to present a comprehensive approach to cost-cutting measures within 15 days;

-Request the Government to reduce the salaries of the Council of Ministers and Members of Parliament by 5%, for a period of six (6) months;

-Request a general reduction in material costs of both the Parliament and the Council of Ministers by 20%;

-Review, within the next 6 months, the ‘Pensioenregeling politieke gezagdragers’ (AB2010 GT. 8 regarding the transitional allowance of public office holders, in order to make economical fiscal adjustments.

Motion 2 presented by Member of Parliament Melissa Gumbs was rejected with 3 votes for and 11 against.

The draft amendment to the draft National Ordinance Budget 2020 presented by Member of Parliament Claudius Buncamper and others was approved unanimously.

Thereafter the Parliament of Sint Maarten approved the Draft National Ordinance establishing the Budget of the country of Sint Maarten for the financial year 2020 (National Ordinance Budget 2020) (Parliamentary 2019-2020-136) (IS/764/2019-2020 dated April 20, 2020) unanimously.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31174:2020-national-budget-approved-unanimously-by-the-house-of-parliament&Itemid=450