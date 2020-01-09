Bronwyn Mcleod Wins Brand New 2019 Hyundai Creta | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – Carrefour Market and CC1 St. Maarten were happy to announce the winner of a Brand New 2019 Hyundai Creta, Ms. Bronwyn Mcleod!

In order to get a chance at winning, customers had to purchase two 12-packs of Coca-Cola, Sprite or Fanta at any of the Carrefour Supermarkets. In addition, customers were also able to get another chance to win by shopping at any of the Carrefour locations, spending a minimum of ANG. 50 and, including any Coca-Cola item, in order to also qualify to win!

“Motorworld was happy to support Carrefour Market and CC1 St. Maarten with this raffle promotion. When Carrefour Market first initiated the project, we knew that we wanted to be a part of this great venture. It was very exciting to be able to find out who won the Brand New 2019 Hyundai Creta and to be a part of that joyous moment as well when the customer was informed!”, says Tariq Amjad, Managing Director, Motorworld Group of Companies.

Since the announcement of the raffle, close to 100,000 raffle tickets were received by Carrefour Market, which shows great excitement from the consumers! CC1 St. Maarten and Carrefour Market would like to thank all that participated in this amazing raffle. Congratulations once again to Ms. Mcleod on winning the brand-new 2019 Hyundai Creta and thank you to Motorworld for supporting this raffle promotion!

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29193:bronwyn-mcleod-wins-brand-new-2019-hyundai-creta&Itemid=451