Car over-taking causes a collision injuring five including a 2-year old | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – On Wednesday evening 1st July, the Sint Maarten Police Force’s traffic patrols were directed to the scene of a car collision, which took place on A.J.C. Brouwers road where several persons were injured, the KPSM announced on Thursday.

When officers arrived five people including a 2-year old child required medical assistance. According to the investigations conducted on the scene, the driver of the black pick-up with the number plate V-3307 was overtaking on the Welfare Road and collided with a white SUV with license plate P-2412 who was coming from the opposite direction.

The driver and the passengers of the SUV suffered from bruises and were treated at the scene by the personnel of the ambulance. The 2-year-old child who was also treated on the scene was transported to the St. Maarten Medical Center SMMC for observation. The wounds of the victims were not life-threatening.

The Sint Maarten Police through this press release would like to remind all road users that the road is not only your own. When driving on the public street please drive for yourself as well as others around you, reckless speeding and overtaking may cost you or someone you love their lives. Slow down, think before you act, and keep other road users in mind when using the roadways, it is in your best interest. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32332:car-over-taking-causes-a-collision-injuring-five-including-a-2-year-old&Itemid=451