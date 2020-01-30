Carnival Season Pass flash sale on Saturday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) on Thursday announced that it will give the general public one last opportunity to obtain a Carnival 2020 Season Pass. The foundation will hold a one-day flash sale of season passes on Saturday, February 1. The sale will be held at the SCDF office on Illidge Road (above WIB) from 10am to 4pm.

After consulting concert promoters, the SCDF received the green light to proceed with the sale. Although the registration for passes was open from June 2019 until December 1, 2019, many persons implored the SCDF for another chance as they had forgotten to register to obtain a pass.

The sale on Saturday will be for the purchase of passes only. So persons will not be able to register on Saturday. “This flash sale could not have happened without the cooperation of our promoters so we thank them for working with us to give Carnival lovers one last chance to obtain the pass. After Saturday, there will be no more passes on sale,” the foundation said.

