CPS calls on Community to LIKE CARPHA Facebook Page to Catapult Sint Maarten into Winning Regional Mosquito Awareness Competition | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Student Erolene Mingo’s poster that was submitted to the Caribbean Mosquito Awareness (CMAW) Competition 2019, has qualified the Sint Maarten Academy (P.S.V.E.) School as a finalist in the regional Poster, Video and Photography Competition, the Collective Preventive Services (CPS), a government department under the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour, said on Thursday.

The posters/videos have been uploaded to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) Facebook Page and this has been done to facilitate the second phase of the judging process through social media.

The number of likes accumulated will contribute to 30 per cent of the final score. Winners will be announced on 28th February. The Facebook Page link is: https://www.facebook.com/carpha1/videos/188887885532997/

CPS is requesting the community to LIKE the above link which would contribute to the aforementioned student and school winning the regional competition. The likes must be completed by February 25, 2020.

CPS would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the other schools and students that took part in the competition, namely the St. Dominic High School and the Charlotte Brookson Academy.

CPS also congratulates student Erolene Mingo and the Sint Maarten Academy (P.S.V.E.) School for their qualification to the next level of the competition.

The CMAW Competition 2019 was officially closed on 31st October 2019. CARPHA invited secondary school students from forms 1-3 to participate in the poster, video and photography competition on the theme, “Empowering Young Leaders in the Fight against Mosquito Borne Diseases.”

The two categories of the competition along with prizes are: Health Promotion, 1st prize up to US$5000 worth of school supplies and equipment; 2nd prize $3500 school supplies/equipment; 3rd prize $2500 school supplies/equipment.

The winning students in the second category Active Mosquito Surveillance will receive the following prizes: 1st prize a Laptop; 2nd prize a Tablet; and 3rd prize a Smartphone.

The first phase of the competition took place in January 2020 and was completed early February 2020 by a Regional Panel of Subject Matter Experts.

Finalists for both the school prize competition (Video and Poster submissions), as well, as the individual student prize (Active Mosquito Surveillance) were contacted early February.

CPS reminds the Sint Maarten community that to report mosquito breeding sites or to request information about eliminating mosquito breeding sites, contact the Coordinator of the Vector Program by sending an email to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or call the hotline: 520-2874.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29874:cps-calls-on-community-to-like-carpha-facebook-page-to-catapult-sint-maarten-into-winning-regional-mosquito-awareness-competition&Itemid=504