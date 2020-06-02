Cristobal is the third tropical storm to form for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CARIBBEAN – On Tuesday, the second official day of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, saw the third named storm form for the hurricane season, namely Cristobal. Before the start of the season, Arthur and Bertha had formed off the U.S. east coast.

Brian McNoldy, Senior Research Associate at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, explained on Tuesday that Cristobal is the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda that had formed in the East Pacific Ocean back on May 30.

The storm tracked into Guatemala where it partially dissipated and the remnants ended up in the Bay of Campeche on June 1 where it was classified by the National Hurricane Center out of Miami as Tropical Depression #3 and then strengthened into tropical storm Cristobal on Tuesday.

McNoldy said on Tuesday that from a climate perspective, normally the third named storm forms around August 13th which is still 10-weeks away. Historically, this is the earliest formation of the third named storm on record.

WEATHER WATCH SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31822:cristobal-is-the-third-tropical-storm-to-form-for-the-2020-atlantic-hurricane-season&Itemid=504