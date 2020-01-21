English as a Second Language Level Testing at USM | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – The University of St. Martin (USM) English as a Second Language (ESL) program recently had its level testing for the new students, USM announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Due to the high demand, level testing will be extended. The next available days for persons who may be interested in having their English tested will be on Wednesday, January 22nd and Thursday, January 23rd from 5:30 pm at the USM campus.

Marketing and Admissions Specialist Ms. Giterson urges anyone who is interested to visit the campus for more information at +721 542 5171 or email us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloak1cdfc62449f03f9166dcda50428476a0’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addy1cdfc62449f03f9166dcda50428476a0 = ‘esl’ + ‘@’;

addy1cdfc62449f03f9166dcda50428476a0 = addy1cdfc62449f03f9166dcda50428476a0 + ‘usm’ + ‘.’ + ‘sx’;

var addy_text1cdfc62449f03f9166dcda50428476a0 = ‘esl’ + ‘@’ + ‘usm’ + ‘.’ + ‘sx’;document.getElementById(‘cloak1cdfc62449f03f9166dcda50428476a0’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_text1cdfc62449f03f9166dcda50428476a0+”;

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29365:english-as-a-second-language-level-testing-at-usm&Itemid=451