EOC meets to discuss developing weather system east of the Lesser Antilles | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – On Monday afternoon, Prime Minister Hon. Silveria Jacobs convened a meeting of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at the Government Administration Building (GAB) with the 10 Emergency Support Functions (ESFs) to discuss a developing weather system currently east of the Lesser Antilles.

Even though the EOC was not activated, the Prime Minister wanted each ESF to give an update with respect to their status of preparations and readiness for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and in particular the approaching weather system.

Chair of the EOC Prime Minister Jacobs, is calling on residents to closely monitor the systems progress.

Based on information shared at the meeting, it will become clearer on Tuesday afternoon how the weather system will develop, whether into a tropical depression or tropical storm.

Additional information will be released to the public during the latter part of Tuesday based on the most recent analysis of the weather.

According to the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS), the low-pressure system is forecast to begin affecting portions of the Lesser Antilles on Wednesday or Wednesday night.

Based on Monday’s information, it was difficult to assess whether there would be any type of damage, but could expect heavy rains and possibly winds, and therefore the public should be prepared to take action.

For those who would like to learn more about hurricane hazards and how to prepare for a storm/hurricane strike, you can visit the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.”

In addition, you can also download the ‘Disasterprep Sint Maarten’ app for Android and Apple phones by going to the Google and Apple stores.

Listen to the Government Radio station – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season. Are You Ready? Be prepared this hurricane season!

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32679:eoc-meets-to-discuss-developing-weather-system-east-of-the-lesser-antilles&Itemid=504