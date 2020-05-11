Fire in a container at Sucker Garden under investigation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SUCKER GARDEN) – The police and the personnel of the Fire department were directed to the Sucker Garden area, on May 09, 2020, around 07.50 hours, where a container was on fire, police said in a statement on Sunday.

Upon arrival at the location, the police found that a container located behind the company S.B.S. was burning.

While questioning onlookers the officers at the scene were made aware that no one was in the container. The fire brigade who were already at the location managed to put out the fire very quickly.

The reason how the fire started is not yet clear. The personnel of the Fire department are busy with this investigation. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31388:fire-in-a-container-at-sucker-garden-under-investigation&Itemid=450