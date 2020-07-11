Four suspects arrested after stealing car outside supermarket | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – On Thursday July 9th at about 2:00 pm, the police patrol received a frantic call from a female, as someone was driving off with her vehicle from a supermarket parking lot on the A.Th. Illidge Road, the police announced on Friday evening in a statement.

The frantic call informed the central dispatch that she left her keys in the car as she ran into the supermarket for a short moment. While walking back to her vehicle, she noticed someone driving away with her car in the direction of Middle Region. Several police patrols were directed to the area in search of the stolen gold color Grand I-10.

While the police patrol was busy searching the area for the suspects, the dispatch center received information that the vehicle had been spotted. This information was given through to the police patrols, who spotted the car in middle region.

The officers set up a blockade on the road, in an attempt to stop and apprehend the suspect. When the suspect saw the police car, he increased his speed and drove through the blockade.

While driving through the police blockade, the suspect damaged the door on the passenger side of the police vehicle and continued driving towards the district of Dutch Quarter.

A high-speed chase immediately followed, which ended on the Nazareth road. The police successfully arrested four persons, including an infant, who were in the car when the vehicle was stopped.

They were all arrested and transported to the police where they are being held for questioning. Two minor female suspects were later released after being questioned. The stolen vehicle was also confiscated for further investigation. This investigation is still ongoing. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32448:four-suspects-arrested-after-stealing-car-outside-supermarket&Itemid=450