Happy Father’s Day Message from Prime Minister Jacobs | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – Happy Father’s Day to all fathers, here and abroad, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said in a press statement on Sunday. “Our fathers, much like our mothers, are an essential pillar in the development of the lives of children. Today, we join the world in celebrating our fathers, who are very much the core of our society. Today, we show love for our fathers, with gifts, words of encouragement, and words of gratitude. Most importantly, let us take the time to tell our fathers that they are loved, and they are appreciated.

“The role of the father has evolved over the years; they are meant to be providers, a leader, and a protector, but they are also role models, guardians, and caretakers. There is a global consensus that engaged fatherhood is what best for the success of children and their mothers.

“Fathers do not forget your best legacy is your example. Your children will do what you do and not what you say. As we celebrate all fathers everywhere and reflect on the roles and responsibilities of fatherhood, on behalf of the Government of St. Maarten, I wish all father’s Happy Father’s Day. God Bless You!”

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32142:happy-father’s-day-message-from-prime-minister-jacobs&Itemid=504