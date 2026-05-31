IMA, Sadhu Vaswani Center to host free “Choose Happiness” event with Didi Krishna Kumari | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Indian Merchants Association (IMA), in partnership with the Sadhu Vaswani Center St. Maarten, will host a special community event featuring internationally respected spiritual leader and humanitarian Didi Krishna Kumari.

The free public event, themed “Choose Happiness,” will take place on Thursday, June 25, 2026, from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm at Port St. Maarten (Harbor). Gates open at 6:00 pm.

Didi Krishna Kumari is the Head of the Sadhu Vaswani Mission in Pune, India, a globally recognized spiritual and service-oriented organization known for its teachings on compassion, inner peace, ethical living, and service to humanity.

Through her talks and humanitarian outreach, she has inspired thousands around the world with messages centered on purpose, resilience, and emotional well-being.

The upcoming presentation in St. Maarten will focus on the universal pursuit of happiness and finding peace amid the pressures and challenges of daily life.

“‘Choose Happiness’ is more than a theme; it is a reminder that happiness can be cultivated through perspective, compassion, and inner balance,” said event organizers. “We are honored to welcome Didi Krishna Kumari to St. Maarten and invite the entire community to experience an evening of reflection, positivity, and inspiration.”

Admission to the event is free; all are welcome.

For additional information, contact the organizers through the Sadhu Vaswani Center St. Maarten Facebook Page - https://www.facebook.com/sadhuvaswanicentresxm