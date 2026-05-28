Indisu Dance Theater & Dynamics Sporting Club Named Youth Service Excellence Award Recipients | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset hosted a heartfelt and inspiring Youth Service Month celebration on May 25th, 2026, bringing together more than 100 attendees, including Rotarians, Interactors, youth leaders, community organizations, invited guests, and supporters for an unforgettable evening dedicated to honoring the achievements, talents, leadership, and limitless potential of the youth of Sint Maarten.

In celebration of Rotary International’s Youth Service Month, the meeting was proudly co-chaired by the Presidents of the Interact Clubs of the Methodist Agogic Centre, St. Dominic High School, and Learning Unlimited Preparatory School.

The young leaders confidently guided the evening while sharing highlights from their clubs’ year in review, highlighting impactful service projects, leadership initiatives, and the positive difference young people continue to make throughout the community.

The evening was further enriched by special guest speakers; Teen Times St. Maarten, a dynamic youth-led organization committed to empowering young people through journalism, advocacy, leadership, and community service. Their inspiring message reminded attendees of the importance of giving youth a voice and creating spaces where young people can lead, grow, and thrive.

A major highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset Youth Service Excellence Awards to Indisu Dance Theater of St. Maarten and Dynamics Sporting Club for their outstanding dedication to youth development and empowerment.

Both organizations received an Award of Recognition along with a financial contribution from the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset to support the continued growth and impact of their youth programs and initiatives.

Dynamics Sporting Club was recognized for nearly two decades of transforming lives through athletics, mentorship, discipline, and opportunity. Founded in 2007 by Coach Abdule Wattley, the organization has inspired countless young athletes to dream bigger, work harder, and believe in their potential both on and off the track.

This year, the club proudly celebrated Nahjah Wyatte Munoz winning gold in the 800 meters at the 2026 CARIFTA Games in Grenada, while also earning an impressive 49 medals at the Trupial Classic in Curaçao. Beyond the victories and accolades, Dynamics Sporting Club continues to provide hope, guidance, mentorship, and life-changing opportunities for the youth of Sint Maarten.

Indisu Dance Theater of St. Maarten was honored for its extraordinary impact on young people through the performing arts. For the past 16 years, the organization has inspired youth through dance, creativity, discipline, and cultural expression while creating a safe and empowering environment where children are encouraged to believe in themselves and embrace their gifts.

Through Jazz, Ballet, Hip Hop, Musical Theater, African dance, Acro, and stage productions, Indisu has touched countless lives and proudly represented Sint Maarten internationally. Most recently, the organization earned top awards and the highest rankings for all competition performances at Dance Excellence in Los Angeles, once again making the island proud on the international stage.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset also proudly presented a Vocational Service Award to Michael Granger in recognition of his outstanding professionalism, mentorship, leadership, and unwavering dedication to the community. Through his years of service and positive influence, Granger has impacted countless lives and continues to serve as a role model whose commitment to excellence and community upliftment embodies the true spirit of Rotary’s motto, Service Above Self.

President of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset, Alex Pierre, described the evening as a powerful reminder of the importance of investing in young people and supporting organizations that continue to shape positive change throughout the community.

“Our youth are not just the future, they are leaders of today. When we invest in our young people, encourage their dreams, and provide opportunities for growth, we create stronger communities and a brighter future for everyone. Tonight was a true celebration of hope, leadership, and the incredible potential that exists within the youth of Sint Maarten,” Pierre stated.

The evening concluded with a moving and emotional dance presentation by Indisu Dance Theater to the song “Let It Be,” symbolizing hope, healing, peace, and resilience during challenging times.

Through initiatives such as these, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset continues to create lasting impact by empowering youth, inspiring leadership, and strengthening the Sint Maarten community through service.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets on the second and fourth Monday of the month at Carl N Sons Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Colebay at 7:30 pm. The club can be contacted via email at rotarysxmsunset@gmail.com or via the official Facebook page at facebook.com/rotarysxmsunset.

Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset’s 2025-2026 President Alex Pierre, Youth Service Chair Kimberley Duzong and the Dynamics Sporting Club Members

Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset’s 2025-2026 President Alex Pierre and a Vocational Service Award recipient Michael Granger.