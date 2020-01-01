Inspection of Public Transportation Motor Vehicles to Commence on Monday. Call for an appointment | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Inspectorate of Ministry TEATT (Tourism and Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications) hereby announces the commencement of the annual inspection of all Public Transportation Motor Vehicles.
This will start on January 6, 2020. This inspection will be at the parking lot on the Soualiga Road next to Little League Ball Park.
Public transportation permit holders are obliged to request an appointment for the inspection by calling phone numbers: 542-4511 or 542-5641.
Within two (2) working days after successfully passing the inspection the “Confirmation Letter” will be issued. This can be picked up at: The Inspectorate T.E.A.T.T. on the J. Yrausquin Blvd # 6, Philipsburg.
All Public Transportation Permit Holders are requested to bring on that appointed date and time the following:
BUS, TAXI.
G and T
CAR RENTAL COMPANIES
All car rental permit holders are requested to submit: business and motor vehicle inspection and insurance documents to the Inspectorate for the upcoming calendar year 2020 inspection.
All motor vehicles information is to be submitted digitally via Microsoft Excel file. Permit holders should send a request to the following email address: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
with the subject “2020 Car Rental Inspection”.
You will receive an email response containing the file format in which the vehicle information is to be submitted and returned via email. Motor vehicle information will only be accepted in this format.
All business documents must be submitted in PDF format with the exception of the Excel file containing the motor vehicle information.
Examples of information needed:
Business documents:
Motor vehicle information:
After successfully passing the inspection, permit holders will receive a Confirmation Letter within two (2) business days.
The Confirmation Letter can be picked up during business hours at: The Inspectorate T.E.A.T.T. is located at the J. Yrausquin Blvd # 6, Philipsburg.
Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29082:inspection-of-public-transportation-motor-vehicles-to-commence-on-monday-call-for-an-appointment&Itemid=450
