Inspection of Public Transportation Motor Vehicles to Commence on Monday. Call for an appointment | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Inspectorate of Ministry TEATT (Tourism and Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications) hereby announces the commencement of the annual inspection of all Public Transportation Motor Vehicles.

This will start on January 6, 2020. This inspection will be at the parking lot on the Soualiga Road next to Little League Ball Park.

Public transportation permit holders are obliged to request an appointment for the inspection by calling phone numbers: 542-4511 or 542-5641.

Within two (2) working days after successfully passing the inspection the “Confirmation Letter” will be issued. This can be picked up at: The Inspectorate T.E.A.T.T. on the J. Yrausquin Blvd # 6, Philipsburg.

All Public Transportation Permit Holders are requested to bring on that appointed date and time the following:

BUS, TAXI.

A copy of the Permit (Vergunning);

A valid colored copy of the assistant driver’s permit;

A valid colored copy of motor vehicle insurance with an expiration date no less than 6 weeks from the date of inspection;

A valid colored copy of motor vehicle inspection card with an expiration date no less than 6 weeks from the day of inspection

A valid copy of permit holder’s and assistant driver’s driving license.

For legal persons (N.V.s, B.V.s, etc.,), please present the following;

A copy of Chambers of Commerce registration

A colored copy of each employee-driving license.

G and T

A copy of the permit-holder Permit (Vergunning);

A valid colored copy of each motor vehicle insurance with an expiration date no less than 6 weeks from the date of inspection;

A valid colored copy of each motor vehicle inspection card with an expiration date no less than 6 week from the day of inspection;

A copy of Chambers of Commerce registration;

A colored copy of each driver’s driving license.

CAR RENTAL COMPANIES

All car rental permit holders are requested to submit: business and motor vehicle inspection and insurance documents to the Inspectorate for the upcoming calendar year 2020 inspection.

All motor vehicles information is to be submitted digitally via Microsoft Excel file. Permit holders should send a request to the following email address: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

with the subject “2020 Car Rental Inspection”.

You will receive an email response containing the file format in which the vehicle information is to be submitted and returned via email. Motor vehicle information will only be accepted in this format.

All business documents must be submitted in PDF format with the exception of the Excel file containing the motor vehicle information.

Examples of information needed:

Business documents:

A copy of a valid business license;

A copy of a valid operational license stating the maximum number of motor vehicles that you are authorized to rent;

A valid motor vehicle inspection card for every motor vehicle operated under the license in question;

A copy of valid motor vehicle insurance for every motor vehicle operated under the license in question;

Motor vehicle information:

Permit holder must also submit a detailed list of information for each motor vehicle operated under the permit in question:

Vehicle Make

Vehicle Model

Year of Manufacture

Maximum Seating Capacity

Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)

Type of Fuel (Gasoline, Diesel or Hybrid)

Permit holder must also submit a contact person name, phone number and email address for the business or sole proprietorship.

Permit holder must also list in a separate worksheet tab in the format described in points “Motor vehicle information” mention above:

The vehicles that have been removed from operation for calendar year 2020.

The vehicles that have been added to the operation for calendar 2020.

After successfully passing the inspection, permit holders will receive a Confirmation Letter within two (2) business days.

The Confirmation Letter can be picked up during business hours at: The Inspectorate T.E.A.T.T. is located at the J. Yrausquin Blvd # 6, Philipsburg.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29082:inspection-of-public-transportation-motor-vehicles-to-commence-on-monday-call-for-an-appointment&Itemid=450