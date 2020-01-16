Jetair to start scheduled service on the St. Maarten-Curacao route February 2 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) – Jetair has received its permit from the Sint Maarten authorities to start two weekly flights to and from Curaçao, the airline said on Thursday in a press statement.

“The 1st commercial flight will take place on February 2nd. The flights are operated with a Fokker 70 aircraft with a capacity of 80 seats. From Curacao the flight departs on Wednesday and on Sunday at 16:50 local time and arrives in Sint Maarten at 18:30 and leaves Sint Maarten again at 19:15 and arrives in Curacao at 20:55.

“Ticket price is ANG 718,-/ USD 399,- for a roundtrip. This amount is including all taxes, ANG 133,- / USD 74,- airport taxes and surcharges levied on both Curaçao and Sint Maarten. Passengers are entitled to bring a hand luggage of max. 08 KGs. and a checked-in suitcase of max. 23 KGs.

“Passengers can book a ticket online via the website www.jetaircaribbean.com, or via our ticket office in Curaçao located on the Schout Bij Nacht Doormanweg 79 from Monday to Friday between 08:00 to 17:30, or in Sint Maarten at Juliana Airport Handlers located at the airport daily between 09:00-16:00. We hope to see you on board one of our flights. Let us brighten your day,” the media statement concludes.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29299:jetair-to-start-scheduled-service-on-the-st-maarten-curacao-route-february-2&Itemid=451