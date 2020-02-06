Kerai Kreative Style Celebrates 4th Anniversary | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The month of February is here, besides being the “love month”, it is also a very special month for Kenty Lichtenberg, founder and owner of www.keraikreativestyle.com Kerai Kreative Style is St.Maarten’s first Plus Size Awarded Blogger.

Kerai Kreative Style was born on February 2016. “After attending an unplanned blogger’s seminar by one of our very own Leslie Samuel, I decided that I had all the elements ready to start my blogging journey”. Although skeptical at first, I believe that this blog would be a platform that could be used for women, not only locally but all over the world. I had no blogging experience, but this was a project that I wanted to do since 2011…however the timing was off, and I kept postponing it until that February 16th. I went Live using a picture that I took with my phone, and I just wrote from my heart.

From that day on, I have been blogging every day, and building not only the Social Media handles, but my local / regional and international network. The blog has been able to connect me to people and places that under regular circumstances would not have happened. t has challenged my inner fears and creativity so that I would be able to grow while walking through this journey.

Fast forward to 2020, I am elated for everything that I have been able to accomplish. It would be extremely unfair for me to take the full credit for this, when I know that specially the St. Maarten business community took chances in supporting an idea / concept that is not the most popular in the Caribbean. If you look at the success stories of Caribbean bloggers, they are blogging OUTSIDE of their Caribbean country. Luckily for me, I have been able to build it out of my home base. With great support from family, businesses and friends, this blog has been awarded and recognized both locally and internationally for its content, consistency and diversity.

This is why the month of February is extra special for me and I have decided to launch an anniversary campaign, supported by great Sponsors that are on bard and that have contributed great prizes towards this 4th jubilee.

As of today, February 6th, you can participate and win amazing prizes by following 3 simple steps:

Like / Share the announcement post: https://www.facebook.com/keraikreativestyle/

Follow both of my social media handles: https://www.instagram.com/keraikreativestyle2016/

Invite 5 or more friends to like our sponsor’s pages as well

Winners will be announced every Sunday, during the month of February. This would not have been possible without the unconditional support of the following sponsors:

Purrfect Bath & Bath & Body Essentials, Holland House Beach Hotel, Jolie Duzon, The Breakfast Box, Bella Fashion Outlet, T’s Closet, Neisha’s Beauty products & Makeup Artistry, Inglot St.Maarten, Artistic Drive, Venus, Secrets, Olay, Crest 3D & Always.

