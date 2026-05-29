Minister Brug continues modernization of VSA with innovative management dashboard platform | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Richinel Brug, together with the Ministry’s Management Team, recently received a presentation of a newly developed strategic dashboard platform as part of the Ministry’s ongoing modernization efforts.

The dashboard initiative forms part of Minister Brug’s broader priorities based on the 2024-2028 Governing program, to improve efficiency within the Ministry and provide management and staff with better insight into the work being carried out across the various departments.

The platform is designed to strengthen strategic management, reporting, coordination, and compliance monitoring throughout the Ministry of VSA. It also aligns with the Minister’s focus on transparency, accountability, and more data-driven decision-making within Government.

Through the dashboard, department heads and management will have access to a clearer overview of departmental objectives, key performance indicators (KPIs), project progress, timelines, and both available and spent budgets.

During the presentation, Minister Brug and members of the Management Team provided feedback and recommendations which will now be incorporated into the next phase of the project before final implementation.

Minister Brug also thanked Secretary General Joy Arnell for spearheading the initiative and for her continued efforts to strengthen the Ministry and support management and staff despite the many broader challenges civil servants continue to face within Government.

“I am especially proud of this initiative, as the Ministry of VSA continues striving to be a trendsetter within Government through innovation, modernization, and the implementation of systems aimed at improving performance, oversight, and service delivery”, Minister Brug stated.

The Minister acknowledged that many of these operational challenges fall outside of the direct responsibility of the Ministry of VSA itself, but nonetheless continue to impact the daily functioning of Government and the ability of civil servants to optimally serve the public.

“Despite the challenges, our civil servants continue working hard to serve the people of Sint Maarten. Projects such as this are important because they provide management and staff with better tools, structure, and oversight to perform their duties more effectively. VSA must continue leading by example and showing that innovation and modernization within Government are possible,” Minister Brug stated.