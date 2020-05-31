Minister Doran informs public about large scale district cleanup to start in July | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – Minister of VROMI, E.J. Doran informs the general public, that following the many district cleanups that have already been taking place island wide, a large scale general cleanup schedule has been put in place, which is set to be executed during the months of July and August upcoming, and will be rounded off in time for the peak of the hurricane season.

Each district will be assigned a date on which they can dispose of unwanted debris. This debris must be placed curbside or at designated central bin locations. Debris in private yards, will not be collected by the haulers. Car wrecks will also not be collected by the haulers.

The Ministry of VROMI has arranged special provisions for senior citizens and disabled persons in need of assistance.

These persons are encouraged to contact Ms. C. Hazel at +17215207023 or Mr. Schaminee at +17215207028 at the Department of Infrastructure Management at the Ministry of VROMI.

The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI), encourages the general public to pay keen attention to the districts cleanup schedule and to adhere to the disposal rules.

This schedules will be forwarded to the various community councils on the island in order to be distributed in the districts.

In regards to the above mentioned notice, Minister of VROMI, E.J. Doran urges residents to take advantage of this advanced notice, in order to properly gather all debris in your area, and have it ready to be disposed of, avoiding or minimizing damage to property and human life for this 2020 Hurricane Season.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31771:minister-doran-informs-public-about-large-scale-district-cleanup-to-start-in-july&Itemid=450