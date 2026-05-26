Minister VROMI says Original Land Issuance and Permit Decisions Predate Current Administration | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) Patrice Gumbs has moved to clarify his role in the Simpson Bay grape tree incident, clarifying that the foundational land and permit decisions connected to the matter were made before his tenure in office.

During a recent session of Parliament, Minister Gumbs responded to claims by former Minister of VROMI and current Member of Parliament Egbert Doran, who suggested the Minister had given the land to the current owners in 2025. Minister Gumbs firmly rejected that characterization.

The parcel of land on the beach where the grape tree now stands again, referenced as deed 205 of 2022, was issued in long lease for the first time by then-Minister Doran. The purpose recorded in that deed was for garden use. Minister Gumbs' involvement in 2025 was strictly limited to the administrative transfer of the right of long lease of the already-existing parcels. He did not create new development rights, grant new land, or issue any new building permission.

The building permit for the relevant parcel, issued in 2023, was also signed by then-Minister Doran, not by Minister Gumbs. The land was requested, measured by the Cadaster, and the relevant documentation issued in 2023, all under the previous administration. Minister Gumbs has not signed any building permit related to this matter.

Minister Gumbs acknowledged that he did sign a document in 2025, but stressed that it must be understood within the full legal and administrative chain that preceded it. His signature concerned the transfer of two parcels that had already been created through earlier decisions, it did not constitute a new approval to develop the area or authorize any tree removal. The Minister further noted that once land has been properly deeded and a permit has completed the required review process, a Minister cannot arbitrarily halt or reverse that process without solid legal grounds.

While Minister Gumbs acknowledged that the boundary line of the original parcel ran through the location of the tree, he was unequivocal: the tree did not have to be removed. The Ministry of VROMI had communicated this clearly with those involved approximately two weeks prior, when excavation works were being discussed. What occurred on the ground was inconsistent with what had been agreed, which is why the Ministry immediately issued a stop order.

Minister Gumbs confirmed that the tree has since been placed back upright. The contractor was brought back, additional support was secured, and the Ministry supported the community where possible to ensure the tree was properly restored. "This tree represents far more than just a physical object," said Minister Gumbs, extending his gratitude to all who responded and assisted.

Minister Gumbs used the occasion to reaffirm his administration's commitment to stronger environmental and land use governance. The Ministry is actively working to hire additional inspectors, improve the functioning of the Permits Department, and develop more robust legal instruments to protect environmentally sensitive areas, including Mullet Bay and the coastline. The Ministry is also incorporating Parliament's motion on coastal and environmental protection into a broader ongoing zoning effort.