Minister Wever visits St. Dominic Primary School Students | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) – Last Friday 26 students of grade 3, group 5-A of the St. Dominic primary school were graced with a visit from the Minister of VROMI, Christopher Wever, as part of their social study curriculum on environment and pollution, a press release from the cabinet of the minister said on Friday.

“In his address to the students aged between 8 and 9 years old, the minister explained the meaning of VROMI and what his job as minister there-of entails. Minister Wever gave details of the different forms of pollution, such as noise pollution, smoke, sewage and others and the effects these have on our community, the society and beaches, particularly for nesting turtles.

“The students were able to connect the obtained information to the 3 R’s motto used to combat pollution, which is Reduce, Re-use, Recicle.

“During the questions and answers period, the minister was overwhelmed by questions posed by the students and was quite satisfied with the students’ genuine concern about pollution and their interest in the environment.”

“By reaching out to our youngsters, we are guaranteed that the work to keep our island clean will continue,” Minister Wever said as he ended his 30 minutes session with the students.

Teacher Kimberly Duzong and student teacher Migella Flanders thanked Minister Wever for taking time out of his busy schedule to visit the school and personally speak to the students about this vital topic. Minister Wever posed with the students and their teachers for a group photo.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30006:minister-wever-visits-st-dominic-primary-school-students&Itemid=450