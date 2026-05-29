NV GEBE Provides Transparency about Fuel Clause Mechanism | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - NV GEBE wishes to provide customers with further clarification regarding the fuel clause reflected on the May 2026 electricity bills. As St. Maarten relies heavily on imported fuel for power generation, fluctuations in international fuel prices directly affect generation costs. These costs are provided to NV GEBE on a monthly basis by SOL Antilles N.V. (SOL Group) and are incorporated into the fuel clause calculation.

The fuel clause is not a new charge, nor has its calculation method been changed. It is a long‑standing, cost‑reflective mechanism that has formed part of NV GEBE’s approved tariff structure, by the Government of St. Maarten, for over 15 years. The mechanism allows actual fuel costs billed by SOL for electricity generation to be passed through on a monthly basis, using an established formula that has remained unchanged over time.

Billing Cycle and Consumption Period Explained

Electricity bills issued in May cover electricity consumed during the April–May consumption period, which are calculated retroactively - depending on meter‑reading schedules and customer billing cycles. Fuel costs incurred during April are therefore, reflected on the May invoices, in line with long‑established billing practices.

May 2026 “Invoice Date” – Fuel Clause

The fuel clause amounts that are being invoiced in May for XCG 0.45 per kWh, are for the April-May consumption period (as can be seen on your electricity bill). This increase does not reflect a tariff change or a management decision, but the standard calculation of the existing fuel clause formula. This is based on higher fuel costs incurred during April, 2026.

While NV GEBE issued advance communication to inform customers of the upcoming fuel clause level, this notice was not intended to suggest that the rate would apply only to future consumption, nor did it reflect any change in methodology. NV GEBE recognizes, however, that the distinction between invoice date and consumption period contributed to some public misunderstanding.

Service Sustainability & Community Relief Initiatives

We recognize that the global fuel crises affect both the community we serve, our employees and the company’s operations. As a community-minded organization, we understand the impact that these high fuel costs may have on our customers’ daily lives. However, we must also remain dedicated to ensuring the financial sustainability of the company and the continued delivery of reliable services.

We sincerely empathize with the challenges that many families or businesses may face during this time. To assist those in need, NV GEBE continues to offer various support initiatives, including available payment plans and senior relief programs. Customers are encouraged to visit our offices for further information and assistance.

Additionally, the social relief program remains available through our collaborative efforts with the Division of Labour Affairs and Social Services. For further assistance, please contact: reliefprogram@sintmaartengov.org

Customers with Billing Concerns

NV GEBE understands the economic pressures faced by households and businesses. While we make every effort to ensure that all bills are accurate, customers with questions or concerns regarding their bill(s) are encouraged to visit our Customer Care Department to request a detailed review, analysis, assessment and/or a payment arrangement.

Importance of Timely Utility Bill Payments

NV GEBE encourages customers to make timely payments and to remain as current as possible with their monthly utility bills in order to avoid the accumulation of large outstanding balances.

Customers who may be experiencing challenges are strongly encouraged to visit NV GEBE as early as possible to discuss available payment arrangements, assistance programs, and other support initiatives.

NV GEBE’s Community & Shares Responsibility

As St. Maarten’s utility provider, NV GEBE remains committed to working together with the community to identify fair and productive solutions that support both the needs of customers and the continued stability of essential utility services on the island. We are in this together! Through cooperation, understanding, and shared responsibility, we can collectively contribute to building a more sustainable future for the people of St. Maarten.

Global Fuel Developments

While we continue to closely monitor global fuel developments, and the situation in the Middle East, which is beyond NV GEBE’s control, we remain committed to providing safe, reliable, and sustainable electricity services to all customers.

Conservation of Electricity

We encourage all customers to practice energy conservation by turning off unused lights and appliances, using energy-efficient equipment, and limiting unnecessary electricity usage. Small changes in daily consumption can help reduce overall energy costs and support a more sustainable energy future for our community.

For further information, please contact NV GEBE:

Telephone: +1 (721) 546-1100 / 546-1160 / 542-2213 / 544-3100

WhatsApp: (721) 588-3117