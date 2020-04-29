Panneflek: April 30th is Not a Public Holiday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – The public is hereby informed that the designated public holiday customarily known as Carnival Day and celebrated on April 30th, has been amended, a press release from the cabinet of the Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA) on behalf of Minister Richard Panneflek said.

Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, this public holiday will be given back to the people at a later date, still to be determined, the press release concludes.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31193:panneflek-april-30th-is-not-a-public-holiday&Itemid=451