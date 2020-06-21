Persons with Respiratory Challenges take precautionary measures from Saharan dust | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – A thick influx of Saharan dust according to the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten is causing hazy and dusty conditions across the region.

The Saharan dust is a nuisance to those with respiratory ailments and allergies.

The dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa causes sneezing, nasal congestion, respiratory problems, eye itching and other allergy symptoms.

The dust in the Caribbean region is common around this time of year and according to weather experts, coincides with hurricane season.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department from the Sint Maarten Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour, as a preventive measure and in preparation for the next time Sahara dust impacts the country, advises persons who suffer from emphysema, asthma and other lung disorders, and are feeling ill, to consult their family physician.

Other measures that can be taken is to keep doors and windows closed and do not go outside if the Saharan dust is prevalent in the sky which can be visibly seen from a haze over the horizon.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32138:persons-with-respiratory-challenges-take-precautionary-measures-from-saharan-dust&Itemid=451