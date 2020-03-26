PJIA Airport donates 5000 masks to the Government for Medical Professionals | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) – Prime Minister and Chair of the EOC Silveria Jacobs visited PJIA on March 25th, to accept the donation of 5000 medical masks on behalf of the Government of St. Maarten. The donated masks are to be used by the Medical Professionals on St. Maarten who are on the frontlines of the battle to block the spread of COVID-19 and care for our patients.

On Monday, Royal Dutch Airlines KLM transported 8,000 masks to St. Maarten on the request of PJIA. The remainder of the masks will be used for the protection of PJIA employees against the COVID-19 virus while they are at work. This is specifically important in areas where passengers frequent. The multiple pallets arrived on a passenger-empty flight from Schiphol, Amsterdam.

Brian Mingo, the CEO of PJIA, expressed his thanks to Schiphol for making these masks available and to KLM for transporting it. Additionally, PJIA Task Force Manager Connelly Conner, stated that PJIA’s objective is to minimize the spread of this virus, protect staff, the airport community, tourists, and the public from becoming infected.

Prime Minister Jacobs recognized PJIA as a key stakeholder in the Emergency Support Function ESF 10 along with Port St. Maarten. Prime Minister Jacobs said, “PJIA has worked towards implementing measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and I thank them for their close cooperation.”

“The Government of St. Maarten is appreciative of the 5000 masks that arrived from Schiphol. This is one of PJIA’s best gestures despite their great cooperation thus far seeing these trying times,” Prime Minister Jacobs stated.

Prime Minister Jacobs encourages other businesses to exercise their social responsibility and explore how their business can contribute within the community or via the government, which can get help to those persons most vulnerable in our society. “We need all hands-on deck,” Prime Minister Jacobs concluded.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30554:pjia-airport-donates-5000-masks-to-the-government-for-medical-professionals&Itemid=450