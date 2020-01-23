Police announces Carnival 2020 Vehicle Inspection Schedule | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – In an effort to inform the general public in a timely manner please see below for the Carnival 2020 Vehicle Inspection information of the Sint Maarten Police Force.

Please be advised that this is mandatory for all vehicles wishing to take part in Carnival 2020. Pay keen attention to the dates listed below as late applications will not be accepted.

Vehicle inspection dates: Saturdays, Feb.22, 29, Mar. 28, April 11. Vehicle inspections will be done between 12.00pm and 5.00pm on the Ring Road across from Bluepoint.

Documents needed for vehicle inspections are as follows:

– A copy of the valid insurance document for the vehicle;

– Copy: valid inspection document;

– Copy: valid road tax document;

– Copy: valid drivers license for the driver for (Heavy Equipment CAtegory C+E – two drivers needed), Busses Category D, For all other vehicles Category B.

Vehicles with tinted front windows will not be inspected. Tint must be removed before the vehicle can be inspected.

(KPSM)

