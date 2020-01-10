Police Thanks the General Public for a smooth Election Day 2020 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – As expected, the Sint Maarten Police force had a very busy election day, yesterday January 9, which went smooth and peacefully and according to plan, the police said in a statement on Friday.

“Now that the Election is beyond us, the Sint Maarten Police Force would like to publicly thank all officers, local and those who came from the various neighboring islands to assist, as well as the VKS who participated in helping to maintain public order throughout the day.

“We would also like to thank the general public for their cooperation, because without you we would not be able to carry out our task as effectively. There were no major incidents related to the elections which took place yesterday during elections.

All polling stations were occupied by two police members, as well as the extra capacity VKS, KPA, KPC, KPCN who worked in 12-hour shifts ensuring security during the election day.

“We would also like to thank all the observers from Anguilla that came to assist Sint Maarten during our election.

“Because the public was informed prior about the traffic situation and the fact that we had five cruise ships in port, travel was able to flow freely throughout the day. The police officers were able to arrange special escorts for the Governor, taxies and tour busses alleviating the traffic congestions and bottlenecks.

“There was also a live traffic feed broadcasted that took place between the hours of 01.00 pm and 05.00 pm, via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) that kept the public updated on the traffic situation.

“The police force of Sint.Maarten is grateful to the public for the cooperation given to law enforcement personnel during Election Day,” the police statement concludes. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29222:police-thanks-the-general-public-for-a-smooth-election-day-2020&Itemid=451