Prime Minister clarifies General Practitioner during today’s Public Meeting of Parliament | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Honorable Prime Minister, Dr. Luc Mercelina, wishes to provide additional clarity following comments and discussions that emerged during today’s public meeting (Ed. Thursday, May 28, 2026) of Parliament concerning physicians, medical qualifications, and the legal framework governing the practice of medicine in Sint Maarten.

The Prime Minister emphasized that any statements or public insinuations suggesting that physicians practicing on Sint Maarten are inherently “unqualified” are very misleading, legally inaccurate, and unnecessarily create fear and uncertainty among the people of the country.

“It is important that the people of Sint Maarten understand the distinction between political rhetoric and the actual legal framework governing healthcare professionals,” stated Prime Minister Mercelina. “The qualifications and authorization of physicians are determined within the legal context established by national legislation and applicable procedures, not by emotional or politically charged interpretations.”

Prime Minister Mercelina referenced the applicable legal provisions governing the practice of medicine in Sint Maarten, noting that the law itself recognizes both standard licensing requirements and exceptional circumstances that may arise within the healthcare sector.

“Article 2 of the National Ordinance regulating the practice of medicine, outlines the regular admission and licensing requirements for the practice of medicine in Sint Maarten,” the Prime Minister explained. “However, Article 3 of this National Ordinance specifically provides for exceptions in situations where unforeseen circumstances result in shortages of medical assistance within the country.”

The Prime Minister additionally clarified that within the applicable legal framework of Sint Maarten, it is possible for a physician to practice as a General Practitioner without holding a formal Family Medicine specialist decree or specialization, once the physician is legally authorized and registered to practice medicine in accordance with the laws and regulations of the country.

“A Family Medicine specialization is a separate specialist qualification,” Prime Minister Mercelina stated. “At this time, it is not an absolute legal prerequisite in Sint Maarten for a physician to function as a General Practitioner. Therefore, it is important that the public not be misled into believing that the absence of a Family Medicine specialization automatically renders a physician unqualified to lawfully practice medicine or provide general medical care.”

The Prime Minister further noted that this approach is not unique to Sint Maarten and exists in other countries.

“For example, in Colombia, becoming a licensed doctor already allows an individual to work as a general doctor,” the Prime Minister stated. “Family Medicine specialization is considered additional advanced training and not a basic requirement to function as a General Practitioner. This demonstrates that healthcare systems internationally may distinguish between the legal authorization to practice medicine and specialist qualifications.”

The Prime Minister also referenced the existing legal framework governing exemptions and the establishment of medical professionals in Sint Maarten.

“This legal provision exists for a reason,” the Prime Minister continued. “Healthcare systems around the world must at times respond to realities involving shortages, continuity of care, access to healthcare services, and the broader public interest. It is therefore irresponsible to selectively interpret legal provisions in a manner that creates confusion or undermines public confidence in healthcare professionals.”

The Prime Minister stressed that public confidence in healthcare institutions and medical professionals must not become collateral damage in political discourse.

“Playing politics with healthcare and with the emotions of the people is dangerous,” he continued. “Our healthcare professionals dedicate their lives to serving this country, often under difficult circumstances, and public officials must exercise responsibility when discussing matters that directly affect public trust in healthcare delivery.”

Prime Minister Mercelina also reiterated that the establishment of a professional healthcare registry remains an important national priority and forms part of the Government’s broader commitment to strengthen healthcare governance and regulatory oversight.

“The professional healthcare registry has been an ongoing discussion point and remains a priority under my leadership,” the Prime Minister stated. “The objective is to further strengthen transparency, accountability, professional standards, and public confidence within Sint Maarten’s healthcare sector.”

The Government of Sint Maarten remains committed to ensuring that healthcare policy and public communication are guided by facts, legality, professionalism, and the best interests of the people of Sint Maarten.