SHTA LAUNCHES SPECIAL 50 YEARS EDITION OF VISIT MAGAZINE | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) is excited to announce the launch of VISIT St. Maarten/St. Martin 2020. Its yearly upscale destination magazine is distributed in each of the guest rooms of member hotels and other properties throughout the island.

The association and its publisher North South Net (NSN), a boutique custom publishing company specializing in the Caribbean region, made sure VISIT 2020 has a celebratory character as the association turns 50 this year.

VISIT continues to carry on the tradition of informing visitors about all the exciting things to see and do, while presenting a fresh take on the best experiences found throughout St. Maarten/St. Martin. The richly illustrated book highlights local personalities and captures the beauty of the island with captivating photography, engaging stories and valuable information about shopping, dining, activities, attractions, and much more.

To celebrate SHTA’s special 50th birthday, VISIT’s 2020 edition features a special celebratory section highlighting important moments in the island’s history and some of the people who have made a significant impact to the hospitality industry.

“We are very excited with the launch of this latest edition of Visit St. Maarten/St. Martin, which commemorates the 50th anniversary of the SHTA and its commitment to the private sector,” says Wyb Meijer, Executive Director of the SHTA. “With their vast knowledge of our cosmopolitan destination and the personal relationships they have built over the years, NSN is positioned to be a valued strategic partner, providing us with high-quality print and digital products.”

NSN’s award-winning publishing team serves clients throughout the Caribbean, the United States and Latin America. In addition to St. Maarten/St. Martin, the company currently produces print and digital products for Hilton Hotels & Resorts (Caribbean and Latin America Region), Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Antigua & Barbuda, Miami Beach and Naples, Florida.

“We’re honored to have entered into a long-term publishing agreement with the stellar team at the SHTA,” says Garry Duell Jr., of North South Net. “Travelers from around the world are always looking for inspiration and we’re proud to produce high-quality print and digital publications, an app and the Maps supplement for St. Maarten/St. Martin that helps visitors discover the best of the island.”

For more information and the opportunity to be a part of the 2021 edition, please contact Garry Duell at +1 786-501-3434.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29383:shta-launches-special-50-years-edition-of-visit-magazine&Itemid=504