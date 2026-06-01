Sint Maarten Library Adds Two New Multilingual Works by Author Angliet Baidjoe to Its Collection | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Library is pleased to announce the addition of two new books by author Angliet Baidjoe to its collection: Marina, the Dancing Queen and Beg Me.

Marina, the Dancing Queen is a captivating story written for teenagers and young adults. The book encourages readers to embrace their talents, pursue their dreams, and celebrate their unique identity.

Beg Me is a poetry collection intended for young adults and adults, offering readers an engaging exploration of emotions, relationships, life experiences, and personal reflection.

What makes both publications especially noteworthy is that they are written in Papiamentu, Dutch, and English, reflecting the rich linguistic diversity of our Caribbean community and making the books accessible to a broad audience.

The Sint Maarten Library is proud to include these multilingual works in its collection and remains committed to supporting local and regional authors whose contributions enrich the cultural and literary landscape of Sint Maarten.

Library members and visitors are invited to explore these new additions and discover the stories and poetry of Angliet Baidjoe.

The books are now available through the Sint Maarten Library collection.