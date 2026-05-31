Sint Maarten Lions Club Launches “Circle of Love” Project to Support Cancer Patients | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Lions Club proudly launched its Circle of Love Project on Tuesday, May 25, 2026, with the presentation of 18 care bags to patients in the Oncology Ward of the Sint Maarten Medical Center.

The Circle of Love Project was created to provide comfort, encouragement, and practical support to individuals undergoing cancer treatment. Through this initiative, the Sint Maarten Lions Club seeks to ease some of the challenges faced by cancer patients while reminding them that they are surrounded by a caring and supportive community.

The launch marks the beginning of an ongoing outreach effort. In addition to supporting patients receiving treatment at the Sint Maarten Medical Center, the Club will also distribute care bags to individuals throughout the community who are courageously navigating their cancer journey.

The project was spearheaded by Care Project Chair Lion Brenda Maynard, under the leadership of Sint Maarten Lions Club President Lion Alvin Prescod, and supported by a dedicated team of Lions committed to serving those in need. The initiative was made possible through funding received from a Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) Grant, demonstrating the global Lions organization's commitment to humanitarian service and community support.

"Circle of Love is more than a care package initiative," said Lion Brenda Maynard. "It is a symbol of compassion, hope, and solidarity. Through this project, we want cancer patients and their families to know that they are not alone and that their community stands beside them every step of the way."

The care bags contain carefully selected items intended to provide comfort and support during treatment. By addressing some of the practical and emotional needs of patients, the project seeks to bring encouragement and dignity during a difficult period in their lives.

President Lion Alvin Prescod commended the efforts of the project team and emphasized the importance of community service. "This project reflects the true spirit of Lionism. Through service, compassion, and partnership, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those facing life's greatest challenges."

The Sint Maarten Lions Club extends its sincere appreciation to the management and staff of the Sint Maarten Medical Center for their collaboration, as well as to Lions Clubs International Foundation for its support through the grant that helped make this project a reality.

As the Circle of Love Project continues, the Club looks forward to expanding its reach and providing ongoing support to cancer patients across Sint Maarten.