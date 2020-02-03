SMMC attending Emigration Fair in The Netherlands | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) – St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) will be present at the Emigratiebeurs (Emigration Fair) in Houten, The Netherlands on February 8th and 9th, 2020. SMMC’s presence at the fair is part of their ongoing efforts to recruit medical and non-medical healthcare professionals to fill current vacancies at SMMC and future vacancies at St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH).

“Our mission as SMMC is to provide quality care, close to home. We have already made significant progress in this as we have managed to decrease the number of off-island referrals significantly by increasing our medical specialties but we want to decrease that even further,” said SMMC’s Medical Director Dr. Felix Holiday. “This requires the acquisition of additional doctors, specialized nurses, and non-medical healthcare professionals. As the only hospital on the Dutch side of the island, it is our responsibility to help bring our qualified young professionals and students who are interested in careers in the healthcare sector back home.”

SMMC encourages everyone in the Netherlands to visit their booth #221 at the Emigration Fair and explore career possibilities at SMMC as they advance in their mission of providing quality care, close to home.

