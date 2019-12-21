St. Maarten Heineken Regatta and Motorworld announce new raffle to win a Volkswagen T-Cross SUV | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – After a successful partnership during the 2019 St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, Motorworld continues it’s support as a Presenting Sponsor of the Regatta for it’s 40th anniversary in 2020. This year, Caribbean Auto, part of Motorworld Group, is generously providing a brand-new Volkswagen T-Cross SUV to be raffled after the award ceremony of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta on March 8, 2020. Raffle tickets are available now, just in time for the Christmas season so they can serve as the perfect stocking stuffer!

The St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, working in collaboration with the Rotary Club of St Maarten, Rotary Mid Isle, and Motorworld, will sell raffle tickets to raise funds to benefit the SMYCRF and enrivonmental efforts for the island, this is in line with the event’s “Green” initiatives.

“Motorworld Group is extremely proud to partner with the St. Maarten Yacht Club to host the 40th Annual St Maarten Heineken Regatta, through the sponsorship of an All New 2020 Volkswagen T-Cross by Caribbean Auto. The T-Cross was recently introduced to St. Maarten as a new addition to the Volkswagen family – a versatile, practical and flexible compact SUV that is sure to make waves within the small vehicle segment. This urban crossover model is the ideal companion in everyday life and beyond! With the raffle funds going towards environmental initiatives, this falls in line with Volkswagen’s global initiatives and is the type of “Serious Fun” that we are proud to be a part of,” says Tariq Amjad, Managing Director, Motorworld Group of Companies

Raffle tickets can be purchased for $10 per ticket at the Sint Maarten Yacht Club, Motorworld, Island 92 radio station, all Domino’s pizza locations and at Rotary events. Part of the proceeds will go towards environmental efforts with a focus on island-wide awareness projects.

Tickets will be sold as of December 21st at the aforementioned locations, leading up to and throughout the Regatta. Domino’s 3 locations island-wide are added as purchasing locations for raffle tickets and organizers are looking to add even more locations in the upcoming weeks to make it even easier for to public to purchase tickets and get a chance to win the Volkswagen T-Cross SUV.

“We are thrilled with the continued partnership with Motorworld, last year the raffle was a massive success with over $41,000 raised. Funds went to support the purchase of a beach cleaner and new boats for the Regatta Foundation’s youth sailing program. This year’s Volkswagen T-Cross raffle will most likely do even better, as it is the perfect car to drive on the island. This SUV is a perfect solution for Sint Maarten’s hills, yet compact enough to fit into parking spaces that a normal SUV can’t.” Says Michele Korteweg, Regatta Director.

The winner of the raffle will be announced at the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, after prize giving, on Sunday March 8th, 2020. For more information about the raffle, including rules and regulations, visit www.heinekenregatta.com.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=28950:st-maarten-heineken-regatta-and-motorworld-announce-new-raffle-to-win-a-volkswagen-t-cross-suv&Itemid=450