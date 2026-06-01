St. Maarten’s Political Crisis is a Direct Threat to Your Rights as a Worker – WICSU-PSU | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - It is easy to look at the current political turmoil unfolding in St. Maarten and think it has nothing to do with you, the WICSU-PSU Union said in a press statement on Monday.

“The public sees a dramatic dispute between politicians, coalition partners, and a Minister. They see headlines about clashing personalities.

“But as a trade unionist, I am urging every worker in St. Maarten to look closer. What is happening right now is not just a political soap opera, it is a dangerous precedent that could directly impact your job security, your rights, and your protection in the workplace.

“If procedural fairness can be completely bypassed for those occupying the highest offices in government, what protection truly exists for the rest of us?

“For decades, the labor movement has fought for a simple rule: an employee is innocent until proven guilty. We have fought to ensure that allegations must be thoroughly investigated, that individuals have a right to defend themselves, and that employers must remain objective. Yet, what we are witnessing today is the dangerous reality of conclusions arriving before investigations are completed, and public judgment completely replacing due process.

“Every worker in St. Maarten whether you work in a government ministry, a school, a large corporation, or a small family business needs to wake up to this reality: Employers are watching.

“When political disagreements are allowed to outweigh legal safeguards at the highest level of government, it sends a green light to managers and supervisors across the island. It normalizes a culture where perception is more powerful than proof, and where an employee can be pushed out simply because they become "inconvenient."

“This crisis has also exposed a terrifying truth about whistleblower protection in St. Maarten:

The Illusion of Safety: Government routinely encourages people to speak up against misconduct.

The Reality: Encouragement is not protection. True protection is measured by what happens after you speak.

“Right now, ordinary workers are watching this political fallout and asking themselves: Is it worth risking my livelihood to tell the truth? If the system won't protect a Minister, will it protect me?

“The true measure of integrity is not how a government or an employer treat those with whom it agrees, but how it treats those with whom it disagrees. If this political chapter closes without clear answers, without a finished investigation, and without verified evidence, the greatest casualty will not be a politician's career. The casualty will be your confidence in the legal system.

“This is no longer just a political story; it is a labor crisis. We cannot let political noise distract us from the fact that our fundamental right to dignity and due process is on the line. When the foundation of fairness cracks at the top, it eventually collapses on the workers at the bottom.

“WICSU-PSU strongly advises government authorities and decision-makers to exercise extreme caution. High-level political actions do not occur in a vacuum; they establish systemic benchmarks. When procedural safeguards are set aside for administrative or political convenience, it compromises the integrity of our institutional frameworks. Authorities must respect the rule of law and remain mindful of the enduring, long-term precedents their current actions are creating.

“Furthermore, WICSU-PSU reminds authorities that St. Maarten is bound to international labor standards via the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Specifically, ILO Convention No. 158 (Termination of Employment) explicitly mandates that no employment may be terminated without a verified, valid reason, and strictly prohibits termination before an employee is granted a full opportunity to defend themselves against allegations. Bypassing these statutory steps places local actions in direct conflict with international frameworks established to protect human dignity in the workplace.”