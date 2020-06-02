TD#3 forecast to become third tropical storm of the 2020 hurricane season | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CARIBBEAN – Tropical Depression #3 (TD#3) formed on Monday, the first official day of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. TD#3 does not pose a threat to Sint Maarten. TD#3 is forecast to become a named tropical storm either Monday night or on Tuesday and will be called Cristobal.

TD#3 on Monday evening was located off the coast of Campeche Mexico. Tropical storm warnings have already been issued by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) out of Miami from Capeche to Puerto de Veracruz.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

SOUALIGA NEWSDAY WEATHER WATCH

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31795:td-3-forecast-to-become-third-tropical-storm-of-the-2020-hurricane-season&Itemid=451