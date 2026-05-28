Three men sentenced to Seven years imprisonment in Defiance shooting case | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Court of First Instance has sentenced suspects R.N., J.A., and B.B. each to seven years imprisonment in connection with the March 13, 2025, shooting incident in Defiance Quarter.

R.N. was convicted of attempted manslaughter and unlawful firearm possession, while J.A. and B.B. were convicted of co-perpetration of attempted manslaughter. A.A. and B.B. were also convicted for unlawful firearm possession.

The Court found the attempted manslaughter charge against R.N. legally and convincingly proven and rejected the defense arguments of self-defense and excessive self-defense. Similarly, the Court rejected the defense arguments of self-defense and excessive self-defense of J.A. and B.B.

In addition to the prison sentence, the Court ordered R.N. to pay the victim, identified by initials C.P.J., an amount of Cg 7,500 in compensation for immaterial damages. The compensation measure was also imposed.

The case forms part of the criminal investigation “Calgary25,” which relates to a non-fatal shooting that took place in Defiance Quarter on March 13, 2025. The shooting incident constituted a serious act of firearm violence carried out in a public area and posed significant danger to public safety.

The investigation was conducted under the direction of the Prosecutor’s Office with the involvement of the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM).