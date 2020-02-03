Two people who returned from China in quarantine in Antigua | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/ANTIGUA – Two persons, a man and a woman, who arrived in Antigua & Barbuda last week Thursday, are now in quarantine for two weeks at their respective homes, after they returned from China having transited last week Wednesday through France, the US and Trinidad.

Health authorities took the measure in order to protect the populace of the island. According to health authorities, the two individuals did not exhibit any flu-like symptoms.

They were screened by health officials after arriving in Antigua. Antigua immigration and border control officers expected the arrival of the two persons into the country, and this allowed health care officials from Epidemiology and Surveillance to make the necessary preparations for their arrival.

Quarantine is for individuals who do not exhibit any symptoms; they are restricted in movement.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29563:two-people-who-returned-from-china-in-quarantine-in-antigua&Itemid=504