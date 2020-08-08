UPDATED: COVID-19 active cases climb to 86. Total cases stand at 189 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – As of August 8th, at 18:00, St. Maarten has confirmed twelve new cases of persons who have tested positive for the Corona Virus (COVID-19). The new total of confirmed cases now stands at 189.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 82 people in home isolation. The Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) the honorable Richard Panneflek stated, “we now have eighty-six (86), active cases of persons who have contracted COVID-19.”

Three patients are currently hospitalized, and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is now 17.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten is 86. Ninety (90) people are now in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

In a continued effort to control the spread of the virus, CPS has tested 350 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 984 people throughout the community. As the numbers of positive cases continue to increase, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

If you have been exposed to someone with the virus or experiencing flu-like symptoms, please remain at home and contact your family doctor immediately. For any questions or concerns, call CPS at emergency number 914.

Minister Panneflek urges all to continue to wear your masks, practice social distancing, sanitize your hands as frequently as possible, wash your hands with soap and avoid mass gatherings.

May GOD continue to protect us all.

ARCHIVE, FRIDAY, AUGUST 07, 2020 – SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – The Honorable Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) Richard Panneflek expresses his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and friends of Sint Maarten’s 17th Covid-19 victim, who passed away this morning. He wishes the family strength and courage as “they” navigate through their time of loss.

As of August 7th, at 16:00, St. Maarten has confirmed one new person who has tested positive for the Corona Virus (COVID-19). The new total of confirmed cases now stands at 177.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 70 people in home isolation. Minister Panneflek stated “We now have seventy-four (74), active cases of persons who have contracted COVID-19.” Four patients are currently hospitalized, and the number of isolated patients remains at zero.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten is 86. Seventy-seven (77) people are now in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

In a continued effort to control the spread of the virus, CPS has tested 312 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 960 people throughout the community. As the numbers of positive cases continue to increase, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

If you have been exposed to someone with the virus or experiencing flu-like symptoms, please remain at home and contact your family doctor immediately. For any questions or concerns, call CPS at emergency number 914.

Please continue to wear your masks, practice social distancing, sanitize your hands as frequently as possible and wash your hands with soap, as we cannot stress this enough.

