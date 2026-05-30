USM Welcomes Author Delno L.A. Tromp to Campus | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) - The University of St. Martin (USM) is pleased to welcome Caribbean author and researcher Delno L.A. Tromp to the USM campus on Monday, June 1, 2026.

During his visit, Mr. Tromp will present copies of his work to the USM Library, contributing to the university’s growing collection of Caribbean literature, regional scholarship, and educational resources available to students and faculty.

USM continues to value opportunities that connect students and the academic community with Caribbean authors, researchers, and professionals whose work contributes to the preservation, exploration, and understanding of regional identity, culture, and history.

The visit also reflects the university’s ongoing commitment to strengthening regional academic and cultural exchange while encouraging greater appreciation for Caribbean voices and storytelling within higher education.

The Management Team, faculty, staff, and students of USM extend a warm welcome to Mr. Tromp and thank him for his contribution to regional scholarship and Caribbean literary development.

USM looks forward to future opportunities for collaboration and continued cultural and academic exchange throughout the Caribbean region.