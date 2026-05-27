Voice of the Youth St. Maarten Foundation Celebrates Annual Rank Promotion Ceremony | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Voice of the Youth St. Maarten Foundation, through its flagship program the St. Maarten Youth Brigade, proudly hosted its Annual Rank Promotion Ceremony on May 22, 2026, under the inspiring theme: “Today’s Disciplined Youth Become Tomorrow’s Trusted Leaders.”

The ceremony served as a powerful showcase of the hard work, discipline, commitment, and personal growth demonstrated by the youth participating in the program. Family members, supporters, government officials, and community stakeholders gathered to celebrate the achievements and advancement of the young brigadiers who continue to exemplify leadership and positive development.

Founder of the organization, Mrs. Zulayka Peterson, delivered a passionate address highlighting the continued success and impact of the St. Maarten Youth Brigade throughout the community. She also issued a heartfelt appeal to the Government of St. Maarten, urging officials to grant the organization access to the long-requested obstacle course facility. Mrs. Peterson emphasized that such a facility would not only strengthen the St. Maarten Youth Brigade program but would also serve as a valuable resource benefiting various justice and community sectors across the island.

Prime Minister, The Honorable Dr. Luc Mercelina, commended the dedication and discipline displayed by the youth within the program. In his remarks, he encouraged the young members to remain focused and continue striving for excellence as future leaders of St. Maarten.

Minister of Justice, The Honorable Nathalie M. Tackling, also addressed attendees, sharing words of encouragement while emphasizing the importance of collective responsibility in supporting youth initiatives. She challenged her fellow colleagues to recognize that youth development is not the responsibility of one ministry alone, but rather a national effort requiring collaboration across all sectors.

Minister of Education, The Honorable Melissa D. Gumbs, praised the accomplishments of the young girls and boys who have taken the initiative to develop themselves into disciplined and responsible leaders. She applauded their determination and commitment to personal growth and nation-building. She further reflected on the significance of this year’s theme, noting that discipline should not only define programs such as the Youth Brigade, but should also be embraced across society as a core value that shapes character, responsibility, and national progress.

This year’s ceremony marked a significant milestone for the Voice of the Youth St. Maarten Foundation as the organization celebrates 13 years of dedicated service to shaping the future of St. Maarten’s youth through discipline, mentorship, leadership, and community engagement.

The Voice of the Youth St. Maarten Foundation and the St. Maarten Youth Brigade extend sincere gratitude to its management team, staff, coaches, parents, guardians, members, sponsors, and supporters whose unwavering contributions made this meaningful event both successful and memorable.

Together, the organization remains committed to empowering the next generation and building a stronger, more disciplined future for St. Maarten.