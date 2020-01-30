VROMI Permits Department launches online appointment booking | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – The Ministry of VROMI Permits Department has recently teamed up with the Public Service Center Department and is now able to offer the booking of appointments online to its clientele from any location and at their convenience.

Charlon Pompier, Acting Head of the Permits Department added that this step was necessary in an effort to increase the efficiency and output of the department as the current system in place for dealing with appointment requests became overbearing for colleagues and led to frustrations for the general public.

“The department strives to continue making improvements that will lead to increased customer satisfaction and faster turnaround times for applicants to receive their permits,” Pompier concluded.

In September of 2018, the government online booking feature was launched by the Public Service Center Department together with the Civil Registry Department and has served to be a valuable tool for customers and operations alike.

Similarly, as of February 3rd 2020, the public can now book their appointments for the services provided by the Ministry of VROMI Permits Department by visiting: http://appointments.sintmaartengov.org/services and by following the easy steps to schedule an appointment.

The online appointment booking services of the VROMI Permits Department are limited to:

Requests for building permits, hindrance permits and addresses;

Meeting requests for information;

Document pick-up requests;

Document drop-off requests (soon to replaced by a deposit box).

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29509:vromi-permits-department-launches-online-appointment-booking&Itemid=451