Waste2Work calls on all political parties to re-use | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – The Waste2Work programme has requested all political parties running for the elections on January 9th to reuse their election materials, in order to contribute to circular economy on Sint Maarten. This way, valuable materials can remain on island, and instead of ending up on the dump, it creates jobs and income for Sint Maarteners.

Whereas many political parties preach a greener island, few put the many 2×4 billboards frames to actual use for value creation for the island. Waste2Work is grateful for the promise made last week by the Party for Progress of donating its billboards to their cause. The foundation now asks other parties to follow suit.

Waste2Work started Sint Maartens first ‘Upcycle Centre’ to teach, inspire and change public perspectives on the value of waste: They create hand- and custom made furniture and home-decor out of reusable waste materials – like wood – and train local youth how to do this.

By doing so, Waste2Work tries to address Sint Maartens waste problem by reducing the amount of waste that ends up on the landfill. Waste2Work stands for creating jobs through education and promoting a circular economy here on Sint Maarten.

The donated wood will be put to good use in our upcoming training aimed at unemployed young adults of Sint Maarten. Their first focus is to teach Sint Maarten youngsters basic carpentry skills – by making custom made furniture and home decor out of reusable wood and other materials. Their second goal is to provide a training in basic ‘work-readiness skills’. Lastly, the foundation tries to inspire Sint Maarten youth to change their perspective on the value of ‘waste’.

Political representatives and other interested people should feel free to contact Waste2Work if they can offer reusable wood, or come by their facility to get a glimpse of Waste2Work products. The Upcycle Centre is located at Airport Road, Simpson Bay. If you are interested in participating in the carpentry training don’t hesitate and sent an email to Waste2Work or have a look at the website. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloak47c3afd3a57635bf8ead068b4069046a’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addy47c3afd3a57635bf8ead068b4069046a = ‘upcyclecentre’ + ‘@’;

addy47c3afd3a57635bf8ead068b4069046a = addy47c3afd3a57635bf8ead068b4069046a + ‘waste2work’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;

var addy_text47c3afd3a57635bf8ead068b4069046a = ‘upcyclecentre’ + ‘@’ + ‘waste2work’ + ‘.’ + ‘com‘;document.getElementById(‘cloak47c3afd3a57635bf8ead068b4069046a’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_text47c3afd3a57635bf8ead068b4069046a+”;

, www.waste2work.com

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29182:waste2work-calls-on-all-political-parties-to-re-use&Itemid=451