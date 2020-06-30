Yannick Cazemajou, Yvon Springer, Anne Marie Bouillé and Laurent Mesguich group wins Four-Person Scramble | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MULLET BAY) – Yannick Cazemajou, Yvon Springer, Anne Marie Bouillé and Laurent Mesguich took top honors during the St. Maarten Golf Association (SMGA) Summer Scramble at the Mullet Bay Golf Course, SMGA said in a press statement on Tuesday.

This event organized by the St. Maarten Golf Association SMGA drew 15 teams of 4 golfers to the course on Saturday June 29th. On a golf course that’s benefiting from some recent rain events with a post Covid-19 revived St. Maarten Golf Association proud to host the event, the 15 teams fought a very close and competitive battle.

Between the winners and the team that came in last, was only a 9-stroke difference. Eventually the Winners shot a stunning 61 stroke net score. Runner’s up were team Keith Graham, Gitte Poulsen, Frank Jespersen and Oliver Hobgood with a score of 62 net.

This time it was the team of Snowy Struthers, Geoff Heilmann, Jean de la Salle and Ian Gurr who won 3rd place with a score of 62 net as well, but with a lower handicap. The great turn out resembles the eagerness felt across St. Maarten and St. Martin to normalize sports events and meet up with old and new friends.

