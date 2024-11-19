3RD DCCA Conference Held on St. Maarten: Making Travel from The ABC Islands to the Dutch Caribbean More Affordable. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:— The recently concluded Dutch Caribbean Cooperation Association (DCCA) conference hosted by Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) on St. Maarten brought together more than 150 international leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to Sonesta Maho Beach Resort. The conference program featured keynote speeches, dynamic panel discussions, and workshops focused on inter-island connectivity, economic resilience, climate adaptation, and digital transformation.

Jonny Andersen, Chairman of the DCCA, highlighted in his opening speech that while the Dutch Caribbean has seen remarkable achievements in aviation within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, it also faces significant challenges. He outlined five critical areas that the DCCA believes require urgent attention: rising costs, sustainability, collaboration, advocacy, and accessibility.

"This year's DCCA Conference has showcased the power of collaboration and vision in driving meaningful change for the Caribbean region. The phased implementation of reduced Passenger Facility Charges, starting with Curaçao and Bonaire in January 2025 and Aruba in February 2025, marked an important first step in making inter-island travel more affordable and accessible. With special attention to key routes like Aruba-Curaçao, we are unlocking new opportunities for tourism and strengthening the bonds between our islands. As we embark on this journey, we are not just reducing fees—we are bridging distances and bringing our Caribbean family closer together."

"It was a great honor to host the third DCCA 'Flight to the Future' conference on St. Maarten," added Brian Mingo, CEO of PJIA. We were delighted to not only meet our colleagues from the DCCA, but also connect with the airport delegates and tourism boards from Anguilla and St. Barths. Inter-island collaboration is one of the top priorities for airports in the Dutch Caribbean and this conference provided a crucial platform to share best practices, explore innovative solutions, and collaborate on a collective path towards the future of air travel in the region."

