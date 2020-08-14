42 news cases on French St. Martin for the past week. | SMN News

MARIGOT:— In Saint-Martin, 42 new cases were recorded this week. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases confirmed by PCR tests to 109 A large number of cases this week has been updated thanks to the traveling screening campaign. Two deaths are to be deplored and two people are hospitalized, one at Louis Constant Fleming hospital and the other at the hospital in Guadeloupe.

Since August 8, 551 additional tests have been carried out in the city and hospital, with a total of 2321 tests carried out in Saint-Martin.

49 people are declared healed. Thus 54 people are

